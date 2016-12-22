Proposed legislation would end Daylight Savings Time in Connecticut

If a state representative has his way, the clock will be permanently stopped on Daylight Savings Time in Connecticut.

According to a Connecticut Patch report, Rep. Kurt Vail has pre-filed a bill for the next legislative session that would end the Daylight Savings Time observance in the state. Vail’s bill would “allow Connecticut to maximize additional daylight in the evening in order for residents, employers, and businesses to get the most beneficial use of their time as a way to increase productivity and create additional consumer opportunities for Connecticut residents.” The legislature will begin its 2017 session on Jan. 4.

Under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, states have the right to exempt themselves from observing the practice of setting clocks back and forth. Arizona, excluding the Navajo tribal territory, and Hawaii do not observe Daylight Savings Time, nor do any of the U.S. overseas territories. Similar legislation is also being proposed in Texas and Wyoming.

Print