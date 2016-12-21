Xerox names Steve Hoover as chief technology officer

Xerox has named Ste ve Hoover as chief technology officer, effective Jan. 1. Hoover currently serves as chief executive officer of Xerox’s research and development company Palo Alto Research Center (PARC).

Hoover will be responsible for research and product development, overseeing such Xerox global research centers as PARC, the Xerox Research Centre Canada and the Xerox Research Centre Europe, as well as the Norwalk-based firm’s globally distributed product development and engineering capabilities.

Hoover joined PARC in 2011 after serving as vice president of the Xerox Research Center of Webster. Since joining Xerox in 1994, Hoover has held a variety of roles in both product development and research, leading long-term technology investments in analytics, digital manufacturing, intelligent systems, distributed and cloud computing, nanotechnology, mobile, the future of work, and advanced printing and mass customization technologies.

He succeeds Sophie Vandebroek, who will retire at the end of this year. Vandebroek joined Xerox in 1991 and has served as the company’s chief technology officer and president of the Xerox Innovation Group for more than a decade.

Print