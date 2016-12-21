Connecticut home sales up 15.9 percent

Single-family residential home sales in Connecticut increased 15.9 percent in November on a year-over-year basis, according to new data from Connecticut Realtors. November’s single-family residential home median sales price was $249,000, up 6 percent from the $235,000 recorded a year earlier. In the townhouse and condominium market, sales were up 12.6 percent year-over-year while the $154,000 median sales price was 4.1 percent above the $148,000 in November 2015.

Separately, CoreLogic reported that 25.3 percent of all residential property purchases in September were transacted via cash sales, a 1.9 percent increase from one year earlier. The cash sales share in Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk was lower than the 31.7 percent national rate.

