November unemployment rate in Westchester unchanged from 2015

Westchester County’s 4.1 percent unemployment rate in November matched the county’s jobless rate in the same month last year and marked a slight drop of 0.2 percent from October unemployment, the state Labor Department reported on Tuesday.

The seven-county Hudson Valley region, which includes Westchester, had a 4 percent unemployment rate last month, tying the Capital and Long Island regions with the lowest November jobless rate in the state. The Labor Department reported 45,400 residents unemployed in the region last month, down from 47,900 jobless workers filing claims in October and 46,600 unemployed in November 2015.

Putnam County, at 3.8 percent, had the lowest unemployment rate among counties in the region, followed by Dutchess County at 3.9 percent and Rockland County at 4 percent. Sullivan County’s 4.7 percent jobless rate in November was the rural county’s lowest for the month in 10 years, said Johny Nelson, regional labor market analyst at the state Labor Department in White Plains.

