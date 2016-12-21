Murphy to maintain seats on number of U.S. Senate committees

Connecticut’s junior U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy will maintain his seats on the Appropriations Committee; the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee; and the Foreign Relations Committee, according to the Senate Democratic Steering Committee.

The committee assignments are expected to be ratified by the entire caucus in the coming weeks.

As a member of the Appropriations Committee, Murphy – the first U.S. senator from Connecticut to serve on that committee since 1987 – said he will continue to focus on securing funding for such state priorities as defense manufacturing, transportation infrastructure, and federal safety net programs. As a member of the HELP and Foreign Relations Committees, Murphy said he would continue to work against Republican attempts to defund the Affordable Care Act, anti-gun violence programs and U.S. diplomatic efforts abroad.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my work on these committees to bring more money home to Connecticut to grow jobs, to make sure all our kids get a quality education, and to push for a foreign policy that prioritizes diplomacy and keeps all of us safe,” he said.

Murphy will also maintain his seat on the Senate Democratic Steering and Outreach Committee, which helps drive the Democratic agenda in the U.S. Senate by convening advocacy groups, intergovernmental organizations, and members of Congress around key policy priorities.

