Westchester arts organizations receive $110,000 in grants

Arts organizations in Westchester received $110,000 in National Endowment for the Arts grants, according to Congresswoman Nita M. Lowey. The grants are a part of more than $30 million awarded to nonprofit organizations and individuals across the country.



“The arts help connect us by telling the story of our communities,” Lowey said. “I will continue fighting to protect funding for the National Endowment of the Arts, and I’m pleased these federal investments will help local artists and organizations celebrate and enrich the Lower Hudson Valley’s vibrant creative culture.”



The grants awarded include:

$35,000 for the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville

$30,000 for Hudson Valley Center for Contemporary Art in Peekskill

$25,000 for ArtsWestchester in White Plains

$10,000 for Copland House in Peekskill

$10,000 for the Clay Art Center Inc. in Port Chester

“This list makes clear that Westchester arts groups are developing innovative projects that are highly regarded in the American artistic landscape,” said Janet Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester.

