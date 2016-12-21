Dems name replacement for Westport Planning and Zoning Commission vacancy

Attorney and entrepreneur Danielle Dobin has been nominated to fill a Democratic seat on Westport’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

Danielle Dobin

According to a Westport Now report, Dobin would replace David Lessing, who resigned in October. The commission needs to approve the selection, but no date has been set for a confirmation vote.

Dobin is a managing member of Monarch Real Estate and founder of the apparel company Apifeni. She was formerly an associate representing real estate investors and lending institutions at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and has a law degree from Georgetown University Law Center and a master’s degree in real estate finance from New York University.

