Dano Enterprises relocates manufacturing to Stamford’s River Bend Center

Dano Enterprises Inc., a supplier of biodegradable refuse sacks and compactor bags, has committed to a 22,968-square-foot industrial/warehouse lease at 4 Omega Center in Stamford’s River Bend Center complex. The company will relocate its manufacturing facilities to the space from its operations at 180 Harvard Ave.

Jonathan Turner of River Bend Center represented the ownership in the lease negotiations while Michael Nelson of CBRE Group represented the tenant.

“Dano Enterprises has been a longtime Stamford area tenant and after the acquisition of additional equipment required more space that could accommodate a 100-foot assembly line, high ceilings of up to 28 feet and an abundance of electrical power,” Nelson said. “Working closely with Dano, we were able to pinpoint 4 Omega Drive as the ideal location, given that the property previously housed a manufacturing facility with similar characteristics.”

Print