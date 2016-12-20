Chappaqua corporate tax attorney accused of personal tax fraud

A Chappaqua attorney who works as a CPA and tax partner for a prestigious Manhattan accounting firm was arrested on Dec. 19 and accused of not paying $86,457 in state taxes.

William J. O’Hagan, 56, pleaded not guilty in Albany City Court to criminal tax fraud and failure to file personal income tax returns in a timely manner for 2010 to 2012.

In July, the Internal Revenue Service assessed O’Hagan and his wife $730,734 for unpaid taxes from 2009 to 2014. Previously, they had repaid $289,986 in income taxes for 2008 and 2010, according to federal tax liens.

O’Hagan assists clients in tax planning and structuring as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, according to an alumni profile on Fordham University’s website. He is on the executive committee of the Gabelli School of Business advisory board.

The Fordham profile says O’Hagan has experience in all areas of tax accounting and reporting. His clients include large U.S. and multinational corporations in advertising, transportation, retail, and consumer and service industries.

Nonie Manion, acting state tax commissioner, said in a press release that the accusations are especially troubling because a professional of O’Hagan’s standing is expected to know and uphold the law on behalf of clients.

