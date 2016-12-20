Mary-Jane Foster to run domestic violence agency

Mary-Jane Foster, the co-founder and former owner of the Bridgeport Bluefish baseball team and a two-time candidate for mayor of Bridgeport, has been named president and CEO of Interval House, a Hartford-based nonprofit that provides support services to victims of domestic violence.

Foster was vice president of university relations at the University of Bridgeport for eight years before leaving her position in June. She is no stranger to aiding domestic violence victims – she is a former family law attorney at the YWCA of Bridgeport and helped in the founding of the city’s Center for Family Justice in Bridgeport. Foster has also lobbied the state legislature to increase legal protections for domestic violence victims and funding for the programs to assist their needs.

“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Interval House on behalf of the victims of domestic violence and their children and families who need these services so badly,” Foster said. “It is my privilege to stand with abused women, men and children in their struggle for safety and justice. I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and getting to work on their behalf.”

