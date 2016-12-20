Purdue Pharma, Shionogi sign deal to market opioid-induced constipation drug

Purdue Pharma LP of Stamford has signed a deal with Japanese drug maker Shionogi for the joint U.S. launch and sale of the latter firm’s opioid-induced constipation (OIC) product Symproic (naldemedine). The drug, aimed at OIC patients with chronic noncancer pain, is under review by the FDA, whose decision is scheduled for March 23.

Mark Timney

“This alliance brings us into an exciting new therapeutic area and offers us the opportunity to further help patients with chronic pain while advancing our plans to diversify in high-need areas adjacent to pain,” said Purdue President/CEO Mark Timney, who added that his company has “had a successful, long-term, strategic relationship with Shionogi for two decades.”

“Shionogi is very pleased to create this alliance with Purdue, which is well established as the U.S. leader in providing treatments for those burdened with chronic pain,” said Isao Teshirogi, president and CEO, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. “We firmly believe that Purdue is optimally positioned to bring naldemedine to market, following approval by FDA for the treatment of OIC in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain, to benefit the appropriate patients and to the healthcare providers that care for them.”

According to a press release, “Constipation is one of the most commonly reported side effects associated with opioid treatment, including among patients with chronic noncancer pain. …Patients suffering from OIC with CNCP can also experience nausea, vomiting, bloating, cramping, heartburn and loss of appetite.”

