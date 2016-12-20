New deli opens near Fairfield waterfront

A new independently owned and operated eatery has opened near the Fairfield waterfront.

D. Lish & Co., 740 Fairfield Beach Road, is a deli offering pizza, burgers, salads and specialties available for take-out and catering. The new eatery also comes with a distinctive sense of humor, featuring such offerings as the Smack Yo’ Momma (two scrambled eggs, spicy chicken fingers, cheddar, hash browns and salsa in a wrap), the Heart Stopper (cheeseburger sandwiched by two grilled cheeses with bacon, tomato and onion rings) and the Guido (a chicken cutlet sandwich topped with tomato sauce and onion rings).

D. Lish is run by Alicia Connelly, who previously operated the Westport Country Store and Deli, and her nephew Anthony Curley, a culinary graduate of Johnson and Wales University in Providence, R.I., is the head chef.

