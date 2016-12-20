Bridgeport demolishes first property in its ‘War on Blight’

In an effort to improve the residential and commercial viability in the East End of Bridgeport, the city began its “War on Blight” campaign by demolishing the first of 23 condemned buildings that have been identified for removal.

The first structure to get the wrecking ball treatment was the 1081 Stratford Ave. mixed-use property that housed the Petteway Market along with a social club and apartments. The property was destroyed by fire in 2014 and never rebuilt. Mayor Joe Ganim was joined by city council members and the East End community in watching the demolition.

“We will continue to be aggressive identifying what buildings can be saved and redeveloped, and what buildings are an eyesore and a health hazard and need to come down so we can transform the neighborhood,” Ganim said. “My administration is committed to reviving the East End of Bridgeport and making this neighborhood the prosperous residential, commercial and cultural center it was historically. This will improve the quality of life for all the neighbors living near this blighted lot.”

The city did not announce what was planned for the now-vacant site, except to promise in a press statement that it would be “turned over for new economic development opportunities that can increase property values in the neighborhood and contribute to the city’s tax base.”

