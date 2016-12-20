Heineken offering free rides home on New Year’s Eve in White Plains

Heineken USA will partner with the city of White Plains and the White Plains Business Improvement District for its “New Year. Safe Ride.” program.

Through the program, which is entering its 13th consecutive year, Heineken will provide free rides home for Westchester County residents of legal drinking age who celebrate New Year’s Eve in downtown White Plains. The Safe Rides transportation stand will be on the corner of East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue between 11 p.m. on Dec. 31 and 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

A dedicated fleet of 30 cars, including at least one that is handicap accessible, will provide complimentary rides home for those who are traveling from downtown White Plains to anywhere across Westchester County.

Since its inception, the program has provided rides home to more than 4,200 Westchester County residents of legal drinking age, according to the company.

“Heineken USA is honored to call the city of White Plains our home. As a family-owned business, we are dedicated to protecting our home,” said Tara Rush, senior vice president and chief corporate relations officer at Heineken. “The safety of our city, and the communities in which we live, work and play, is a priority during the holiday season and throughout the year.”

The “New Year. Safe Ride.” program will coincide with the 17th annual White Plains New Year’s Eve Spectacular, an event hosted by the business improvement district and the city. The event begins at 10 p.m. at Main Street and Court Street. There will be a DJ and live music, and those in attendance will have the opportunity to ring in 2017 with a ball drop, confetti and a firework display at midnight.

