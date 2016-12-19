Stratford industrial property sold to investor

By Kevin Zimmerman

No Comment

A 5,802-square-foot industrial building at 100 Hathaway Drive in Stratford has been sold by Cumberland Properties LLC to 100 Hathaway LLC for an undisclosed amount, according to Angel Commercial LLC, which represented both sides in the transaction.

The 0.46-acre property was acquired as an investment, said Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial. The firm has been engaged to lease the premises, he said.

Print

About the author

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked (required)

SPOTLIGHT
VIDEOS