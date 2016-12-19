Stratford industrial property sold to investor

A 5,802-square-foot industrial building at 100 Hathaway Drive in Stratford has been sold by Cumberland Properties LLC to 100 Hathaway LLC for an undisclosed amount, according to Angel Commercial LLC, which represented both sides in the transaction.

The 0.46-acre property was acquired as an investment, said Jon Angel, president of Angel Commercial. The firm has been engaged to lease the premises, he said.

Print