RSM joining Henkel at Stamford’s 200 Elm St.

RSM, a global provider of audit, tax and consulting services, has signed a new 27,800-square-foot lease at 200 Elm St. in Stamford – the same building in which global detergent and home goods company Henkel recently announced it would relocate its North American headquarters.

The Elm Street entrance to the BLT Financial Centre. File photo

The RSM organization will occupy a wing of the second floor as the company continues to expand its full-service capabilities throughout the Fairfield County market, according to Carl R. Kuehner III, CEO of Building and Land Technology.

200 Elm is part of BLT Financial Centre, the renovated and reconfigured two-building Class A office complex that formerly housed the headquarters of Gen Re. BLT acquired the property in 2012 and implemented a multimillion-dollar renovation.

BLT Financial Centre is composed of two distinct interconnected buildings, surrounded by a private landscaped courtyard and shared amenities. Deloitte is the primary tenant in 695 E. Main St., also known as the Clock Tower Building.

