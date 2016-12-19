More local jobs in November for Lower Hudson Valley

Job growth in the three-county Lower Hudson Valley increased in November, but lagged state and national job creation.

Orange, Rockland and Westchester counties gained 700 jobs last month, according to numbers on nonfarm employment released by the state Department of Labor. The 0.1 percent growth rate was one-third as much as state and national job jobs increases of 0.3 percent.

For the 12-month period, the three counties picked up 2,200 jobs, or 0.3 percent, compared with 1.1 percent statewide and 1.6 percent nationally.

The broader Hudson Valley region – including Columbia, Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties – lost 1,300 jobs in November but gained 4,700, or 0.5 percent, over 12 months.

The strongest sector in the three-county job market was trade, transportation and utilities, with a one-month gain of 1,800 jobs. Within that sector, retail trade gained 2,200 jobs.

The weakest sector was leisure and hospitality, with a loss of 2,300 jobs, but within that sector accommodation and food services picked up 1,100 jobs.

Trade, transportation and utilities also did well statewide, with 30,300 new jobs, or 1.9 percent, last month. Within that sector retail trade accounted for 24,900 jobs. The education and health services sector grew by 17,100 jobs or 0.9 percent, led by health care and social assistance with 10,000 jobs.

Statewide, the leisure and hospitality job market lost 22,700 jobs, or 2.4 percent, in November.

The state unemployment rate of 5.1 percent trailed the national rate of 4.6 percent.

Jobs are counted monthly by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in a survey of 18,000 New York employers. The monthly estimates are preliminary and could be revised as more data become available. The unemployment rate is based on the current population survey and a monthly survey of 3,100 households.

