Equilibrium Brewery cuts ribbon at Middletown facility

Image courtesy Equilibrium Brewery.

Craft brewer Equilibrium Brewery was joined by the Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council to cut the ribbon on its new facility in a former meat-packing facility in Middletown.

The brewery, expected to open to the public in early 2017, will feature a tasting room and a restaurant, though Equilibrium Brewery will focus mainly on producing beers for distribution. Equilibrium beers are available in craft beverage stores and bars in Long Island, New York City, the mid-Hudson region and the Capital District.

The brewery was named a priority project by the economic development council in 2014. To encourage the brewery to launch its manufacturing operations in New York state, the council awarded it a $204,000 capital grant.

Equilibrium Brewery founder and CEO Ricardo Petroni said the council supported the company’s initiative from its inception and provided the push to make the project a reality.

“Downtown Middletown is a perfect match for us,” Petroni said. “It was clear from the start how the brewery could work synergistically with the ongoing revitalization efforts in a beneficial way.”

Equilibrium will create seven jobs and has invested more than $1 million to acquire, rehabilitate and outfit its building with the necessary brewing and canning equipment.

“The Equilibrium Brewery revived a vacant building to make great local beer in downtown Middletown, bringing economic activity back to this vital urban center,” said council co-chair Dennis Murray, president emeritus at Marist College. “Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s Regional Council Initiative, local communities are able to steer their economic development in directions that benefit their own goals and aspirations.”

Council co-chair Leonard S. Schleifer, president and CEO of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, said supporting the brewery was an easy decision for the economic development council “because it fit so well with our goal of developing downtowns as places to live, work and play.”

