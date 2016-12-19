Irish-inspired butcher shop opens in New Canaan

Connecticut carnivores seeking an answer to the question “Where’s the beef?” can find their answer amid a breath of fresh Eire: South Avenue Butcher, which bills itself as a “traditional Irish butcher shop and specializes in homemade sausages and burgers,” opened for business at 15 South Ave. in New Canaan.

The store is run by a trio of Irish-born Darien residents – Dermot Flynn, Alan Griffin and James Farrell – and the counter is headed by Michiel Hutten, who previously worked at Darien Butcher Shop and brings 30 years of butchery experience. The store also emphasizes the healthy aspects of its servings, noting on its website that its “meat is sourced from animals that are free to roam, local and organic wherever possible.”

