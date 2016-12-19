Market Place Kitchen & Bar inks lease at Newtown’s Lexington Gardens development

Market Hospitality Group, which operates Market Place Kitchen & Bar restaurants, has signed a lease at the new Village at Lexington Gardens development located at 32 Church Hill Road in Newtown.

The 3,500-square-foot space, expected to open in July 2017, joins other editions of the New American/farm-to-table restaurant in Danbury, Woodbury and Mount Snow in Vermont. Another Market Place is scheduled to open in Avon in February 2017.

The Newtown and Avon deals were closed by brokers Ryan Stranko and Tyler Lyman at Stamford-based commercial real estate company RHYS on behalf of Market Place. Doug Rose of Coldwell Banker Scalzo Group represented the landlord, Mesa General Contractors.

