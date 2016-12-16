Malloy swings deal to keep Xerox in Norwalk

Gov. Dannel Malloy today announced a deal with Xerox Corp. that secures the company’s headquarters and 150 jobs in Norwalk, where it has operated since 2008. As part of its relocation project, Xerox may add from 20 to 40 new jobs over the next four years.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development will provide a 10-year, $4.4 million low-interest loan to support the company’s equipment purchases and leasehold improvements at its new headquarters in Building 201 in Merritt 7 Corporate Park in Norwalk. The business services and document technology company currently is based at 45 Glover Ave.

“The Xerox Corp.’s announcement removes all uncertainty regarding the location of the company’s headquarters,” said Malloy. “Today’s news guarantees that Xerox will continue to invest in the state, contribute to the community and create high-paying jobs where it has called home for nearly five decades.”

Earlier this year, Xerox announced it was separating its printer-copier business from its other contract services like toll-booth software and call centers. While Xerox will remain in Norwalk, its business services component, named Conduent, will move to New Jersey.

