NYS farm distilleries nearly double in number since 2014

Farm distilleries in New York state have nearly doubled in number in the two years since the Craft New York Act was passed, easing operating restrictions and license fees for those farm businesses, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Marking the second anniversary of the law’s enactment on Dec. 13, Cuomo announced there are 107 farm distilleries operating in the state, 50 of which opened in the last two years. Since 2011, when Cuomo took office, farm-based distilleries have increased tenfold in New York, from 10 to 107, he said.

The Craft New York Act allowed farm distilleries to conduct tastings and serve by the bottle and by the glass; increase the retail outlets where they can sell and offer samples of their products; lower the food requirement that must be met by manufacturers when offering tastings and consumption on premises; open offsite branch stores, eliminating the need for a separate license, and increase production by raising the annual manufacturing cap while maintaining low-cost licensing fees.

Nine distilleries have opened branch locations since the law took effect, according to the governor’s office.

“From farm distilleries to breweries to cideries, the craft beverage industry is thriving, strengthening the agricultural and tourism industries, and providing real economic benefits to communities in every region of the state,” Cuomo said.

