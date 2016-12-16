Kite Realty teams with ArtsWestchester to brighten City Center

A partnership between ArtsWestchester and Kite Realty Group, owner of City Center in White Plains, will bring some artistic flair to the downtown shopping center.

The nonprofit ArtsWestchester partnered with the Indiana-based realty group, to commission two works of art at the center, a suspended glass and light sculpture and a brightly colored, 2,000-square-foot mural.

A new mural at City Center in White Plains, called “Geometric Windows,” by artist Piero Manrique.

Janet Langsam, CEO of ArtsWestchester, said the works will help engage visitors and provide the site with a contemporary aesthetic.

“Our goal is to make art accessible to all people,” Langsam said in a press release. “Whether it is in a classroom, a public park or a shopping mall like City Center, art enriches environments and establishes a sense of place.”

ArtsWestchester received more than 20 proposals for the site and a panel from Kite Realty selected the two works.

Lightband Studio, an artist group based in New York City and Salem, Massachusetts, was commissioned to do the glass and light sculpture in the building’s multistory atrium.

A new glass and light sculpture at City Center in White Plains, called “Lift,” by Lightband Studio. Photos provided by Kite Realty Group.

Mamaroneck painter and muralist Piero Manrique, originally from Lima, created the mural at the entrance of the shopping center.

“Our intent with the two art installations was to create a focal point within our center that reflects the spirit and vitality of the White Plains community,” said Thomas McGowan, president and COO of Kite Realty Group. “We feel that we have successfully achieved that, with the help of ArtsWestchester.”

