Priceline names company vet Glenn Fogel CEO

Glenn Fogel, currently Priceline Group’s head of strategy, has been named CEO, effective Jan. 1.

Fogel replaces Jeffrey Boyd, who became the Norwalk-based travel website operator’s interim CEO after Darren Huston’s resignation in April. Boyd will assume the role of executive chairman of the board of directors.

A 16-year veteran of The Priceline Group, Fogel has served as head of strategy and planning since 2010, and executive vice president of corporate development since 2009. During his time at the company, Fogel has been responsible for global corporate strategy, worldwide mergers and acquisitions, business development initiatives and strategic alliances, helping lead the company during a long period of sustained global growth.

The corporate development team that previously reported to Fogel will now report to Chief Financial Officer Dan Finnegan.

Huston’s resignation followed an investigation into a personal relationship he had with an employee.

