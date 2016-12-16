Norwalk’s Crius gets state OK to install solar energy systems

Crius Solar LLC of Norwalk has secured licenses in Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts allowing it to install solar energy systems with local licensed electricians and other non-electrical building professionals.

Connecticut is one of the fastest growing solar markets, with installed solar capacity expanding by 64 percent over the last year. After the Connecticut Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program fueled accelerated solar adoption among municipalities and commercial property owners, the state’s Residential Solar Investment Program (RSIP) is helping to “green” Connecticut homes by providing rebates that lessen initial out-of-pocket costs to Connecticut homeowners wishing to install a solar energy system.

The state incentive is in addition to the recently extended solar Investment Tax Credit provided by the U.S. federal government. The tax credit allows homeowners to subtract up to 30 percent of the amount spent on a solar energy system from their tax bill.

Crius Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crius Energy Corp., which in September relocated its headquarters from Stamford to Norwalk.

“We’re thrilled that the home of Crius Energy’s global headquarters is also where we begin to turn our vision of providing a better solar experience into reality,” Executive Vice President Christian McArthur said. “As one of the few full-service solar energy providers integrated with a leading retail energy supplier, Crius Solar is uniquely positioned to raise the bar on going solar in Connecticut.”

In September, Crius Solar’s parent company Crius Energy acquired a proprietary residential solar technology platform, customer lead databases, marketing materials and human capital from Missouri-based SunEdison, and is set to acquire certain residential solar installation assets from Verengo Solar, headquarted in West Nyack, N.Y. Once complete, the company said its solar business will transition from a solar product reseller to a fully integrated solar company with over 20,000 residential solar installations since 2008.

Print