Stile Fashion and Home opens in Armonk

Stile Fashion and Home recently opened its doors in downtown Armonk at 428 Main St. The store features clothing items, home goods and accessories.

Stile is owned by Bedford resident Julie Root, who has more than two decades of experience in the fashion industry in Manhattan’s Garment District. Root also owns Product New York Showroom.

“I’m excited to showcase and share the latest trends here in Armonk,” said Root. “Stile is an opportunity to assemble all my favorite lines and designers in one space and bring fashion forward designs to northern Westchester.”

For more information, visit www.stileny.com.

Print