CNBC host Kudlow cited as potential Trump economic council chairman

CNBC financial commentator Larry Kudlow is being touted as the potential chairman of the Trump Administration’s White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Larry Kudlow

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified “people familiar with the transition,” stated that Kudlow is a frontrunner for this position, although a final decision has not been made. Kudlow did not comment directly on the news, noting only that he approved of the manner in which the new administration is forming.

“I like what I see,” he said. “The tax-cut program will really put a booster rocket underneath this economy. The top people in the administration are all there to push that—that’s why I like them.”

Kudlow is no stranger to working in the White House, having served as associate director for economics and planning in the Office of Management and Budget during the Reagan presidency. A Redding resident, Kudlow’s name was floated in the media in 2010 and earlier this year as a potential Republican candidate to represent Connecticut in the U.S. Senate.

