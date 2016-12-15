Sikorsky wins $138 million contract for work on Marine One

Sikorsky Aircraft has been awarded $137,986,916 by the U.S. Navy to provide maintenance and support services for VH-3D/VH-60 Executive Helicopter Special Progressive Aircraft Rework sustainment. VH-3D and VH-60 are more popularly known as Marine One, the helicopter that carries the U.S. president, vice president, cabinet members and foreign dignitaries.

Sikorsky, based in Stratford, will also provide security, project engineering and integrated logistics support for the presidential helicopters program. The contract begins in January and runs through November 2022.

“Today is a great day for Connecticut’s workers,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Reps. Rosa Lauro and Jim Himes had urged the Navy to suspend any possible plans to shift maintenance from Stratford.

“I strongly fought the Department of Defense’s plan to move this critical work on Marine One out of Connecticut,” Murphy said, “and I am extremely pleased that the united effort of Sikorsky, its workers, and our Connecticut delegation prevailed.”

