A list of commercial real estate firms was published in the Monday, Dec. 12 issues of the Fairfield and Westchester County Business Journals. The lists contain a sampling of commercial real estate firms that serve Westchester and Fairfield counties. Click on the links below to download a copy of these lists: Home health care agencies – Fairfield Home health care agencies…
Weekly List, Dec. 12 : Home Health Care Agencies
By Danielle RendaDecember 15, 2016 No Comment
About the author
Related Articles
-
-
Fairfield County leads state in bank depositsDecember 8, 2016
-
Fairfield companies dominate list of state’s best workplacesDecember 1, 2016
-
Boom in urgent care centers comes with concernsNovember 29, 2016
SPOTLIGHT
State seeks to take leading position in expanding marijuana marketDecember 8, 2016
Almost unthinkable a decade ago, the legal marijuana market in the United States is booming — and Connecticut hopes to take advantage of the trend. According to a report by New Frontier and ArcView MarketRead more ...
-
In Rye, brick-and-mortar makes a stand for holiday shoppingDecember 8, 2016
As consumers increasingly rely on the internet to find the perfectRead more ...
-
Philips joins BioInc@NYMC Valhalla incubatorDecember 7, 2016
Researchers at Royal Philips, a global Fortune 500 company withRead more ...
-
Harvest Hill Beverage Co. acquiring Nutrament from NestléDecember 7, 2016
Harvest Hill Beverage Co. has reached an agreement to acquire theRead more ...
-
Digital imaging firm Kubtec moving from Milford to StratfordDecember 5, 2016
Medical imaging company Kubtec is relocating its corporateRead more ...
-
Lord & Taylor wraps up Stamford renovationsDecember 4, 2016
Nearly two years of renovations have been completed at Lord &Read more ...
-
Town hall in Newtown seeks new life as cultural centerDecember 3, 2016
Newtown’s venerable Edmond Town Hall, long a hub of activity fromRead more ...
-
ProDoula rebrands doula as a profession, not a philosophyDecember 1, 2016
Randy Patterson, co-owner of ProDoula Certification LLC, a 3-year-oldRead more ...
-
Apartments, craft food hall planned for White Plains Mall propertyDecember 1, 2016
The aging White Plains Mall property on Hamilton Avenue in WhiteRead more ...
-
Building 52 demolition approved as part of Hastings waterfront cleanupDecember 1, 2016
Atlantic Richfield Co. has been given the go-ahead to tear downRead more ...