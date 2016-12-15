Nearly one in four new businesses registering online

Nearly 25 percent of new businesses registering in Connecticut are doing it online, according to year-end data from the Secretary of the State’s office.

Since the service launched in February, there have been 8,321 online applications to form a business. By other means – including mail, fax or walk-ins filing paper forms – there have been 26,515 applications. The vast majority of applications are to form limited liability companies or LLCs.

The process of forming a business online takes only minutes, is more efficient for prospective entrepreneurs and is expected to yield savings on printing and labor, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said.

The online system has built-in verifications for third parties acting as agents for the business being formed, as well as the capacity to accept certificates of good standing from local jurisdictions for businesses registering from outside of Connecticut, she said.

