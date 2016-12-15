Rye Ridge Pharmacy opens at Rye Ridge Shopping Center

Rye Ridge Pharmacy opens in Rye Brook.

Rye Ridge Pharmacy opened its doors at 146 S. Ridge St. in Rye Brook this month. The pharmacy is within Rye Ridge Shopping Center, Plaza and South and is between Chase Bank and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

Rye Ridge Pharmacy is the newest storefront for Abe Rutman and Charlene Jacobi, who co-own Town Center Pharmacy in Armonk and Bedford Pharmacy in Bedford.

“Our shoppers have really missed having a local pharmacy at Rye Ridge since the owners of Finch’s retired,” said Erin Hinchey, leasing agent for the center. “We took our time finding the right ‘boutique like’ pharmacy that would complement the center. Rye Ridge Pharmacy fills that void perfectly.”

Finch’s Drug Store, which was in business at 134 S. Ridge St. in the shopping center for more than six decades, closed in November 2013.





Print