Food Bank for Westchester names Leslie B. Gordon CEO

Food Bank for Westchester has named Leslie B. Gordon as its new president and CEO.

Gordon succeeds Ellen Lynch, who announced in September that she was stepping down from the leadership role.

“Leslie Gordon brings to Food Bank for Westchester a wealth of leadership experience and expertise to help us in our ongoing efforts to eradicate hunger in the county,” said Maria Bronzi, board chair of the Elmsford-based organization. “We are thrilled to have her on board as our new President and CEO.”

Gordon previously worked as senior director of program strategy and operations for New York City-based City Harvest, which collects nutritious food that would otherwise go to waste and delivers it to soup kitchens, food pantries and other community food programs in the city’s five boroughs.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead one of the region’s most admired organizations fighting hunger,” said Gordon, a Tarrytown resident and SUNY New Paltz graduate. “I look forward to working with everyone on the Food Bank team – from our outstanding board and dedicated staff and volunteers to our community agencies and donors – to continue the mission of creating a hunger-free environment in Westchester.”

Gordon officially takes over the role on Jan. 17.

