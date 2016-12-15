Goodwill opening second Stamford location, hiring 65

Goodwill of Western and Northern Connecticut is opening a second retail store and donation station in Stamford next month, with plans to hire about 65 people.

The 16,576-square-foot building at 587 Elm St., which joins Goodwill’s other Stamford location at 1 W. Broad St., will feature a covered drive-through station, allowing donors to pull up and be assisted by attendants with unloading and obtaining tax receipts, according to CEO Vickie Volpano.

The Elm Street location will be the 20th Goodwill store in western and northern Connecticut.

