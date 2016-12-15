Connecticut ranks third in survey of healthiest states

Connecticut residents have new reason to inhale and exhale with confidence: the state ranked third in the United Health Foundation’s 27th America’s Health Rankings Annual Report of the healthiest states, with only Hawaii and Massachusetts placing higher in the wellness ratings. New York trailed in 13th place.

Connecticut’s ranking was an improvement from the 2015 report, when the state placed sixth. Within specific categories, Connecticut placed fourth for its focus on women and children’s health issues, fifth in the number of dentists per state, ninth for addressing senior health concerns and thirty-third for excessive drinking levels. But that’s not say Nutmeg State residents should raise a whey protein shake in smug celebration: Connecticut also placed third for smoking, ninth for obesity, 11th for chlamydia and 16th for physical inactivity.

“We have made important strides across the country against public health challenges; however, we are at a crossroads between a healthier future as a nation and a future in which troubling public health measurements become increasingly common,” said Reed Tuckson, external senior medical adviser to United Health Foundation.

