BREAKING NEWS: Wegmans coming to Westchester; targets Harrison’s Platinum Mile

Wegmans Food Markets Inc., a grocer based in Rochester known for its cult-like following, is targeting a stretch of the vacant office buildings on the Platinum Mile in Harrison for its first Westchester location.

The company filed plans jointly with the building’s owners, Normandy Real Estate Partners LLC., on Dec. 6 for a 125,000-square-foot, two-story grocery store, with a cafe area and 736 parking spaces on a 20-acre lot in Harrison. The application also includes an 8,000-square-foot standalone retail building.

Wegmans representatives confirmed the location and released a press statement after being contacted by the Business Journal on Wednesday afternoon.

“We look forward to the day when we can welcome customers into our Harrison store and help them make delicious, easy meals,” said Ralph Uttaro, Wegmans senior vice president of real estate. “Harrison is an ideal place for us to deliver on our promise of incredible customer service, the best ingredients, restaurant-quality prepared foods and consistent low prices.”

Wegmans is family-owned and operates 92 stores, including 46 in New York, 17 in Pennsylvania, seven in New Jersey, 10 in Virginia, eight in Maryland and four in Massachusetts.

The grocery store chain generates a huge amount of national attention relative to its size. A Buzzfeed food article hailed it as the “Greatest Supermarket The World Will Ever Know.” The Washington Post ran an article last year headlined “Why Wegmans really is the best supermarket in the U.S.“ The chain’s 47,000 employees are consistently rated among the happiest, according to lists from Fortune and Forbes magazine that both place Wegmans in the top 10 best places to work nationally. The company had annual sales of close to $8 billion in 2015, it reported on its website.

The Harrison location would follow several other expansions by the company in the tristate region. Wegmans will open two New Jersey locations in 2017 and a store in Brooklyn’s Navy Yard at an undetermined date.

The current office buildings on the targeted lot, 106, 108 and 110 Corporate Park Drive, would be demolished. The buildings, part of Normandy’s Exchange portfolio, are expected to have an overall occupancy rate of about 2 percent next year, according to the filing to the Harrison Planning Board.

The Wegmans location on the Platinum Mile would follow a plan from the town of Harrison to revamp its I-287 corridor, referred to as the Platinum Mile. In 2013, Harrison adopted a new master plan that suggested the town create a mixed-use zone for the area that would allow assisted-care facilities, senior housing and other residential development, as well as retail and restaurants approved for special exception permits.

The plan was in response to a shrinking commercial tax base in the region that got its platinum nickname from the major companies, such as Texaco, I.B.M. and General Foods, that opened headquarters along Westchester Avenue and I-287 following a development boom in the 1960s. The Platinum Mile’s commercial properties represented 60 percent of Harrison’s tax revenue 30 years ago, but just 12 percent by 2012, according to the town’s master plan

The Wegmans location would be down the street from a 421-unit residential building developed as a partnership between Normandy Real Estate Partners and Pennsylvania-based luxury home developer Toll Brothers. That project, scheduled to begin construction early next year, will convert mostly vacant Exchange office buildings at 103 and 105 Corporate Park Drive.

Frank S. McCullough Jr., a senior partner at McCullough, Goldberger & Staudt LLP in White Plains, which is representing Normandy and Wegmans on the application and represented Normandy on the residential conversion, hinted last month about more development to come in the corridor.

“Stay tuned,” he said at a Nov. 17 presentation hosted by the Commercial Investment Division of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors in White Plains. “Because in the next month or so we will have a major application for what is the remaining large parcel of the Harrison I-287 corridor.”

The application from Wegmans and Normandy is on the agenda for the Harrison Planning Board’s Dec. 20 meeting.

