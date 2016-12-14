New Tappan Zee Bridge reaches construction milestone

The new Tappan Zee Bridge reached a milestone this week with the topping off of its eight main span towers.

Set to open in 2018, the bridge is on budget at $3.98 billion. Approximately 90 percent of the support structures on the project are installed. To date, 3,000 roadway panels have been installed and more than 1,000 piles have been driven into the Hudson River.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announces the New NY Bridge has reached a major milestone with the topping off of the eight main span towers.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the bridge’s progress with a ceremony at the project site on Tuesday.

“Replacing the Tappan Zee Bridge with such a magnificent structure sends a powerful message to the world that nothing is too big or too difficult for the Empire State,” Cuomo said. “This is one of the largest projects ever undertaken by the state of New York.”

Dubbed The New NY Bridge, the project is one of the largest active bridge developments in the nation and the largest in the history of the New York State Thruway Authority.

Bill Finch, acting executive director of the Thruway Authority, said that more than 50 million vehicles cross the Tappan Zee Bridge each year, and the crossing serves as a vital connection for residents across the state.

“The New NY Bridge project has not only employed thousands of people in good-paying jobs across the state, but it serves as a reminder that New York will always lead the nation when it comes to investing in its infrastructure and the future,” he said.

The New York State Thruway Authority is the owner of the New NY Bridge project. The new 3.1-mile bridge will replace the six-decade-old Tappan Zee Bridge and include cashless tolling and energy-efficient LED lighting.

Print