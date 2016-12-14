Elizabeth Ailes sells Putnam County newspapers

Elizabeth Ailes, wife of former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, has sold the two newspapers she owned and published in Putnam County, the newspaper announced Tuesday.

The two papers, the Putnam County Courier and the Putnam County News & Recorder, were sold to its editor-in-chief and associate publisher Douglas Cunningham for an undisclosed amount, according to the report on the Putnam County Courier’s website.

The article called the sale the “capstone” of Elizabeth Ailes’ 20-year career in broadcasting and cable television.

Roger Ailes was forced to step down as chairman of Fox News earlier this year following a high-profile sexual harassment suit from former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson.

The Ailes family owns a home in Garrison. The Ailes bought the 50-year-old Putnam County News and Recorder broadsheet in 2008 and the 175-year-old Courier a year later. Elizabeth Ailes has owned and published the newspapers since.

The building that houses the two newspapers, at 144 Main St. in Cold Spring, is also for sale, according to the article.

