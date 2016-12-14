S&P gives SHU an A

Fairfield’s Sacred Heart University (SHU) has announced that Standard & Poor’s upgraded the school’s long-term rating from BBB+ to A. Only three other private colleges in the state – Trinity, Wesleyan and Yale – received an A or higher from the ratings agency.

“Enrollment continued to grow into fall 2016 as the university expands both its undergraduate and graduate programs,” said S&P’s report on the school.

“We are pleased with the increase in our financial resources and all that has allowed us to do for our students,” said Michael Kinney, SHU senior vice president for finance and administration. “To have S&P validate our strong financial profile with this rating increase is very gratifying.”

Print