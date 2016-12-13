Stamford-based Cuisinart recalling 8 million food processors

Cuisinart and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling about 8 million food processor blades in the U.S., involving 22 models made in China that were sold between July 1996 and December 2015.

New Jersey-based Conair, whose Cuisinart division is in Stamford, received 69 reports of consumers finding broken pieces of a “riveted blade” in their processed food, including 30 reports of mouth lacerations or tooth injuries, according to the CPSC.

The blades have four rivets, are silver-colored stainless steel and have a beige plastic center hub. Both the CPSC and Cuisinart noted that only food processors with four rivets in the blades are included in the recall.

The CPSC encouraged anyone who may have bought one of the following models to check the bottom of the food processor and compare it with the affected model numbers, which begin with CFP-9, CFP-11, DFP-7, DFP-11, DFP-14, DLC-5, DLC-7, DLC-8, DLC-10, DLC-XP, DLC-2007, DLC-2009, DLC-2011, DLC-2014, DLC-3011, DLC-3014, EV-7, EV-10, EV-11, EV-14, KFP-7 and MP-14.

Any consumer with the affected blade should immediately stop using the food processor and contact Cuisinart for a free replacement blade, the company said.

