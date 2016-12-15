Voting open for Celebrating Diversity final five

Readers and the public can now vote for the final five as the “Celebrating Diversity” program goes into its second phase. Launched by Westfair Communications, publisher of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals, in conjunction with Geneive Brown Metzger of ICA World, this program honors business leaders of cultural diversity.

From the nominations, which were received by Westfair from August through October, 40 exceptional “Diversity Champions” were chosen based on their unique accomplishments, community involvement and diversity advocacy. Each of the Champions was nominated in one of the following categories:

Standard-bearer

Most socially conscious

Most promising millennial

Outstanding entrepreneur

Visionary

Voting is available at westfaironline.com/celebratingdiversity and will close on Feb. 7. There is no limit to the amount of times readers may cast their votes.

The finalists were asked the question: “How have you contributed to the culture of diversity in your business practices and why is diversity in the workplace important to you?”

The final five will be notified in mid-February. All of the finalists, including the final five, will be honored at the “Celebrating Diversity” event on April 4 at 1133 Westchester Ave. The evening event will open with a “Diversity Marketplace” featuring local vendors and businesses.

“Diversity is what our country is all about. It’s the blend of different cultures, ideas and creativity, which have affected the growth, economics and prosperity of our nation and our region,” Westfair Publisher Dee DelBello said. “This event promises to cast the spotlight on the successful diverse men and women in our business community.”

“Diversity is not only the right thing to do, it is a growth strategy, particularly as cultural demographics shift,” said Brown Metzger, Westfair Communications’ Diversity partner.

The programs’ sponsors include Greater Hudson Bank and Stamford Health. Other supporting diversity advocates include Arch Street Communications, Caribbean Food Delights, Pullman & Comley LLC and Skanska USA Building Inc.

Print