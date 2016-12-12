Construction completed on Stamford apartment complex Element One

Erland Construction has finished work on Element One, a six-and-a-half-story, mixed-use residential building in Stamford. Element One, at

Element One, Morgan St. Stamford CT. Photographed on Nov. 12. Photograph by Marc J. Harary, City Architectural Photography.

111 Morgan St., contains 175 luxury one- and-two-bedroom units, loft-style homes with 20-foot ceilings, and apartments on the top and second floor that include private terraces.

Five-and-a-half stories of the 220,000-square-foot building are wood-framed and constructed above a steel and concrete podium, allowing for parking. Residents can also access a 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck that offers grilling stations, flat screen TVs, mist-cooling trellises and views of the downtown area.

The apartment complex, designed by Stamford’s Gooding Architecture LLC, was built for Element One LLC of Norwalk, a partnership of Fuller Development LLC and Spinnaker Real Estate Partners. Erland Construction is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

