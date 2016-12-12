Norwalk latest to lose a Panera Bread eatery

A third Fairfield County-based Panera Bread is closing, with the restaurant at the Imperial Plaza Shopping Center in Norwalk set to shut its doors on Dec. 20. As was the case with the recently shuttered Newtown eatery, the corporation reportedly decided not to renew its lease.

Employees will be offered positions at nearby Paneras in Westport, Trumbull, and on Route 7 in Norwalk.

In addition to the Imperial Plaza and Newtown closings, the chain recently shut down its Darien store.

