Bridgeport readies 111 new parking meters

Drivers looking for parking spaces in downtown Bridgeport will now have multiple payment options when using parking meters.

The city is on target to complete its installation of 111 meters in the central business and government district. Meters will accept coin and credit card payments, and a mobile app for remote payments will be available for download. The meters, which are managed by Connecticut-based LAZ Parking, will also include high-definition touch screens featuring local news, weather reports and merchant promotions, as well as a 911 call button.

“This long-overdue change to make downtown Bridgeport more convenient for residents, consumers and businesses is happening just in time for the holiday season,” Mayor Joe Ganim said. “I really look forward to our downtown business and residential customers having a better parking experience due to this new technology.”

