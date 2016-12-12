Retro Fitness, a national gym franchise business with more than 150 locations in 16 states, has leased an 11,660-square-foot space at Pacesetter Shopping Center on Route 202 in Pomona, according to Chuck Lanyard, president of The Goldstein Group, a retail real estate brokerage in Paramus, New Jersey.
Scott Milich, sales associate of The Goldstein Group, represented both the owner, Pacesetter/Ramapo Associates, and the tenant in the deal.
The Rockland County shopping center is anchored by Stop & Shop.
Founded in 2005, Retro Fitness also has franchise facilities in Cortlandt Manor, New Rochelle and Yonkers in Westchester County and in New City, Pearl River and Tappan in Rockland. It has headquarters in Colts Neck, N.J., and Apopka, Florida.
Retro Fitness leases Rockland shopping center space
By John GoldenDecember 12, 2016 No Comment
