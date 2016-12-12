GAIA buys five Harbor Point buildings in Stamford for $395 million

New York City-based GAIA Real Estate has acquired five Class A residential buildings at Stamford’s Harbor Point for approximately $395 million. Purchased from Harbor Point owners Building and Land Technology and the Lubert-Adler Real Estate Funds were Postmark Apartments, 111 Harbor Point, Vault, The Key at Yale & Towne, and The Lofts at Yale & Towne. Together, the acquisition totals 1,214 apartment units.

GAIA Managing Partner Danny Fishman said the buildings’ quality and proximity to both New York City and local job markets made the deal “a compelling long-term core investment with substantial upside,” and indicated his firm could be in the market for additional Harbor Point pick-ups.

With the capacity to build 2,400 additional apartment units, including 400 currently under construction, as well as a growing restaurant and retail scene and its proximity to the waterfront, Harbor Point is expected to continue to grow into “Stamford’s most dynamic neighborhood,” according to BLT.

