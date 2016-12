A 6,344-square-foot, two-story retail and office building on 0.32 acres at 575-585 Villa Ave. in Fairfield has been sold for $825,000.

Angel Commercial LLC, represented both the seller, Fleet National Holdings (the trustee for the property), and the buyer, Villa 575 LLC. The property was originally listed at $995,000.

