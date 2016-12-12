Women’s Enterprise Development Center announces entrepreneurship course schedule

White Plains-based Women’s Enterprise Development Center Inc. will host its 60-Hour Entrepreneurial Training Program in three different locations this spring in Westchester, Rockland and Dutchess counties, according to a press release.

Participants write a business plan and present it to a panel of business owners, bankers and government officials. Classes will be hosted at the following locations:

White Plains Education & Training Center , 303 Quarropas St., White Plains. Meets Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 15.

Suffern Village Hall, Community Room , 61 Washington Ave., Suffern. Meets Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 28.

Dutchess Community College, 53 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie. Meets Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 9.

The program, which runs 21 weeks, costs $300. More information at wedcbiz.org.

Print