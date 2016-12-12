Women’s Enterprise Development Center announces entrepreneurship course schedule

By Ryan Deffenbaugh

No Comment

White Plains-based Women’s Enterprise Development Center Inc. will host its 60-Hour Entrepreneurial Training Program in three different locations this spring in Westchester, Rockland and Dutchess counties, according to a press release.

Participants write a business plan and present it to a panel of business owners, bankers and government officials. Classes will be hosted at the following locations:

  • White Plains Education & Training Center, 303 Quarropas St., White Plains. Meets Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 15.
  • Suffern Village Hall, Community Room, 61 Washington Ave., Suffern. Meets Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 28.
  • Dutchess Community College, 53 Pendell Road, Poughkeepsie. Meets Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Feb. 9.

The program, which runs 21 weeks, costs $300. More information at wedcbiz.org.

Ryan Deffenbaugh covers energy, education, food and beverage and the Sound Shore for the Westchester County Business Journal. He previously worked for Westchester Magazine and The Citizen daily newspaper (Auburn, N.Y.). He started with the Westchester County Business Journal in March 2016.

