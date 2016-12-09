Spanish fashion brand Montepicaza to open Greenwich store

The Spanish fashion brand Montepicaza is opening its first U.S. store in Greenwich on December 15.

The new outlet at 371 Greenwich Ave. will offer men’s and women’s fashion sportswear and shoes, plus accessories including wallets, bags and scarves. Additional retail outlets are planned for 2017 in Nantucket, Newport, Southampton, Boston and Palm Beach.

“Greenwich is a natural launching point for the Montepicaza brand because it aligns with the lifestyle and demographics, classic and elegant,” said Ellen Christian-Reid, CEO of Montepicaza USA.

