Norwalk River Valley Trail names executive director

Former advertising executive-turned-environmental consultant Charlie Taney has been named executive director of the Norwalk River Valley Trail, a nonprofit that seeks to build a 38-mile multipurpose trail running from Norwalk’s Calf Pasture Beach to Danbury’s Rogers Park.

On his LinkedIn page, Taney stated that one of his initial priorities will be overseeing a $1.2 million grant to design and construct the section of the trail that links Wolfpit Road in Wilton with Grist Mill Road in Norwalk. The trail will also run through Redding and Ridgefield.

Taney began his career in advertising and served as president and then as vice chairman of the New York-based agency Foote, Cone & Belding. After retiring from the advertising industry in 2003, he worked as a consultant advising environmental nonprofits and pursued ecosystem-oriented endeavors, including tenures as the development director of Stamford-based SoundWaters and president of the Norwalk-based Manresa Association.

