Ciulla elected chair of CBIA

Webster Financial Corp. and Webster Bank President John Ciulla has been elected chair of the Connecticut Business & Industry Association, succeeding former EBM-Papst President and CEO Bob Sobolewski. Ciulla also serves on the board of the Business Council of Fairfield County.

The CBIA board also elected two vice chairs: Mary Kay Fenton, executive vice president and chief financial officer with Achillion Pharmaceuticals in New Haven and Chris DiPentima, president of Pegasus Manufacturing, based in Middletown.

“Given CBIA’s prominent place in Connecticut’s economic and political arenas, it’s important that the board plays a major role in setting direction for the association,” Ciulla said. “I’m looking forward to leading that effort.”

